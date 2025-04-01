France's Fiery Weekend: Rallying Against a Legal Shocker

Jordan Bardella, the head of France's far-right party, has called for a mass protest this weekend against a court ruling that has banned Marine Le Pen from holding public office for five years due to allegations of embezzling EU funds. The decision is seen as a major blow to Le Pen, a dominant figure in French politics and a leading contender for the 2027 presidential race.

Criticizing the ruling as biased and undemocratic, Bardella called on the French people to express their outrage. The National Rally party plans to organize leafleting events and press conferences throughout France, culminating in a significant protest in Paris on Sunday to demand justice for Le Pen.

The court's decision has ignited a fierce debate within French politics, with some supporting the ruling as a legal necessity while others view it as politically motivated. Despite the uproar from far-right circles, an opinion poll indicates that a majority of the French public sees the ruling as justified given the accusations against Le Pen.

(With inputs from agencies.)