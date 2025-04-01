Left Menu

France's Fiery Weekend: Rallying Against a Legal Shocker

Jordan Bardella, chief of France's far-right party, urged citizens to protest against Marine Le Pen's five-year ban from public office for EU fund embezzlement. The ruling, which Le Pen contests, has sparked national debate. Meanwhile, protests are planned across France, with a major rally scheduled in Paris.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 20:22 IST
France's Fiery Weekend: Rallying Against a Legal Shocker
Jordan Bardella

Jordan Bardella, the head of France's far-right party, has called for a mass protest this weekend against a court ruling that has banned Marine Le Pen from holding public office for five years due to allegations of embezzling EU funds. The decision is seen as a major blow to Le Pen, a dominant figure in French politics and a leading contender for the 2027 presidential race.

Criticizing the ruling as biased and undemocratic, Bardella called on the French people to express their outrage. The National Rally party plans to organize leafleting events and press conferences throughout France, culminating in a significant protest in Paris on Sunday to demand justice for Le Pen.

The court's decision has ignited a fierce debate within French politics, with some supporting the ruling as a legal necessity while others view it as politically motivated. Despite the uproar from far-right circles, an opinion poll indicates that a majority of the French public sees the ruling as justified given the accusations against Le Pen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025