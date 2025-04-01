Trump's Call to Republicans: Uphold National Emergency

Former President Donald Trump has called upon fellow Republicans in the U.S. Senate to vote against a proposal that criticizes his tariff approach, which is connected to the fentanyl emergency he declared concerning Canada.

Using his private social media platform, Trump emphasized the necessity for Senate Republicans to sustain the National Emergency declaration.

The move underscores Trump's ongoing influence within the party, as he continues to leverage political power and support for his policies among Republican colleagues.

(With inputs from agencies.)