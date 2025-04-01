Dragon-Elephant Tango: Celebrating 75 Years of India-China Relations

Leaders from India and China have exchanged warm messages as both nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping emphasized the role of their countries in ensuring global stability and prosperity. They echoed calls for strategic cooperation and mutual trust.

President Xi proposed a 'dragon-elephant tango' to enhance bilateral ties and promote global democracy. Meanwhile, Indian leaders highlighted the potential benefits of stable and predictable relations. Both countries acknowledge their shared responsibility towards shaping world affairs and advancing peace and development.

This anniversary comes after a four-year freeze in relations, during which military standoffs in eastern Ladakh posed challenges. Recent efforts to normalize relations have involved high-level meetings and commitments to boost cooperation, including resuming the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and direct flights.

(With inputs from agencies.)