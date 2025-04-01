Left Menu

Dragon-Elephant Tango: Celebrating 75 Years of India-China Relations

As India and China mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties, leaders emphasize the importance of stable relations for a multipolar world. President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with other top officials, exchanged messages highlighting the significance of cooperation and mutual trust between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 01-04-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 21:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Leaders from India and China have exchanged warm messages as both nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping emphasized the role of their countries in ensuring global stability and prosperity. They echoed calls for strategic cooperation and mutual trust.

President Xi proposed a 'dragon-elephant tango' to enhance bilateral ties and promote global democracy. Meanwhile, Indian leaders highlighted the potential benefits of stable and predictable relations. Both countries acknowledge their shared responsibility towards shaping world affairs and advancing peace and development.

This anniversary comes after a four-year freeze in relations, during which military standoffs in eastern Ladakh posed challenges. Recent efforts to normalize relations have involved high-level meetings and commitments to boost cooperation, including resuming the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and direct flights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

