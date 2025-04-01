Left Menu

Cory Booker's Marathon Speech: A Stand Against Trump's Agenda

Senator Cory Booker held a 16-hour marathon speech on the Senate floor to object to President Donald Trump's sweeping actions. Highlighting threats to American democracy, Booker criticized cuts to Social Security and urged public involvement for change. His endurance garnered praise and solidified his role as a key Democratic figure.

Updated: 01-04-2025 21:55 IST
Senator Cory Booker captured national attention with a marathon speech lasting 16 hours, aimed at protesting President Donald Trump's policy moves. This was one of the longest speeches in Senate history, underscoring the determination of Democrats to contest the administration's agenda.

Booker began his speech by declaring the abnormality of current times and stressed that the threats to democracy should not be ignored. Throughout the night, he addressed issues such as potential cuts to Social Security and other early orders by the Trump administration that could harm social safety nets.

As Booker's speech extended into Tuesday morning, he received support from fellow Democrats, reflecting his growing influence within the party. This feat of endurance not only highlighted his commitment but also reinforced his position as a prospective leader within the Democratic opposition.

