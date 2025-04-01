Left Menu

Jordan Bardella: The Rising Star at France's Political Crossroads

Jordan Bardella, a 29-year-old rising figure in France's National Rally party, is poised to lead following Marine Le Pen’s legal setbacks. Despite a significant social media following and political presence, questions arise about his capability to lead, as he lacks experience in national office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 01-04-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 22:15 IST
Jordan Bardella, at just 29, has emerged as the fresh face of France's National Rally party, poised to take the helm after Marine Le Pen's legal troubles barred her from holding office. His style and social media presence have garnered him a large following, especially among young voters.

Born in the suburbs of Paris, Bardella's ascent from a modest upbringing to a prominent political figure is notable. However, his rapid rise has sparked discussions about his readiness to lead, given his lack of experience in national governance.

Despite criticism of being too focused on personal promotion and lacking substantive leadership, Bardella remains a vital figure for the National Rally. Whether he becomes a transformative leader or remains in Le Pen's shadow is yet to be seen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

