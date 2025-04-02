Major Law Firm Reaches Landmark Settlement with Trump Administration

Willkie Farr & Gallagher, a prominent law firm linked to figures from the previous Democratic administration, has reached a significant $100 million settlement agreement with the Trump administration. This follows a series of executive orders targeting major law firms after investigations into former President Trump's associates.

The firm, whose partners include Douglas Emhoff, husband of former Vice President Kamala Harris, agreed to the terms which include ceasing participation in diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, while providing the stated amount in legal services. The firm's chairmen stated that the agreement aligns with longstanding operational practices.

As part of a broader initiative, Trump has signed orders against five firms, sparking legal challenges from three and settlements from two, including leading firms like Paul Weiss. Legal battles continue over the administration's orders, with some firms negotiating terms involving legal service provisions.

