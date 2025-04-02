Oscar Arias' U.S. Visa Revoked Amid Criticism of Trump

In a surprising turn of events, former Costa Rican President and Nobel laureate Oscar Arias revealed this Tuesday that the United States has rescinded his entry visa. This development comes on the heels of Arias' scathing critique of U.S. President Donald Trump, likening his global leadership tactics to those of an autocratic Roman emperor.

Arias, who served as president from 1986 to 1990 and again from 2006 to 2010, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1987 for his peace efforts in Central America. Despite advocating for a U.S.-Costa Rica free trade agreement during his term, Arias has not shied away from criticizing U.S. influence in the region, particularly concerning its stance against China.

The diplomatic tension intensified as the U.S. withdrew visas from Costa Rican officials opposing U.S. demands to exclude Chinese companies from 5G development projects. The situation underscores the broader geopolitical tug-of-war between the U.S. and China, with Central American nations caught in the crossfire.

(With inputs from agencies.)