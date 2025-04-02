Left Menu

Rising Tensions: China Conducts Drills Near Taiwan Amidst Independence Debate

China's military conducted expansive drills near Taiwan, deploying naval and aerial forces, intensifying regional tensions. This display, targeting pro-independence sentiments, involved tracking Chinese naval movements. The US denounced China’s actions, citing risks to regional security, while the Philippines prepared plans to ensure the safety of its nationals in Taiwan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 02-04-2025 07:01 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 07:01 IST
In a significant escalation of regional tensions, the Chinese military conducted a large-scale display of force in the waters and airspace around Taiwan on Tuesday. The exercises featured a comprehensive deployment of the People's Liberation Army's Navy, Air Force, and Rocket Forces.

Dubbed a "severe warning" against Taiwan's push for formal independence, the drills included an aircraft carrier battle group, marking a pronounced show of strength. The Eastern Theater Command released a statement emphasizing the purpose of these maneuvers as a means to contain pro-independence activities.

With geopolitical sensitivities heightened, the United States condemned China's military posturing, while the Philippines' military prepared contingency strategies to safeguard its citizens in Taiwan, should hostilities escalate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

