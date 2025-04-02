Left Menu

Ceasefire Violation Sparks Tension Along the Line of Control

Tensions escalated as Pakistani troops breached the ceasefire along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, following a mine explosion. The Indian Army responded effectively, with five Pakistani soldiers reportedly injured. Despite recent peace efforts, cross-border firing incidents have persisted, underscoring fragile relations between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 02-04-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 14:11 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Pakistani troops reportedly violated the ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. This incident followed a mine explosion, prompting effective retaliation by Indian forces. Five Pakistani soldiers were said to be injured during the exchange, although this remains unconfirmed by the Indian side.

The incident occurred at around 1.10 pm on Tuesday, according to a defence official. The tension escalated when a mine reportedly exploded while the Pakistan Army was patrolling the Krishna Ghati Sector, leading to unprovoked firing from their side, per an updated statement by the Jammu-based defence PRO Lt Col Suneel Bartwal.

The recent uptick in ceasefire violations raises concerns, despite efforts to maintain peace as seen in the brigade-commander level flag meeting held on February 21st. This follows several reported incidents of cross-border firing and an IED attack, pointing to the fragile nature of the renewed 2021 ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

