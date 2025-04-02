Seismic Diplomacy: Myanmar Junta Seizes Post-Quake Opportunity

In the wake of Myanmar's most lethal earthquake in recent years, junta leader Min Aung Hlaing has leveraged the humanitarian disaster to fortify his diplomatic ties. The tremor, which tragically claimed nearly 2,900 lives, has spurred international sympathy, prompting a tsunami of aid into the embattled nation.

This disaster has inadvertently opened doors to diplomatic re-engagement for the isolated junta leader. As he prepares to attend a regional summit in Thailand, discussions with world leaders like China's Xi Jinping and India's Narendra Modi have already begun to thaw relations that have been icy since Myanmar's violent civil conflict erupted in 2021.

Despite his current diplomatic moves, Min Aung Hlaing's position remains fraught with challenges from ongoing military operations and political resistance within Myanmar. Observers note that while the junta sees this as a golden chance to consolidate support, regional dynamics remain complex and precarious.

(With inputs from agencies.)