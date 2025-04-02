Energy Conflict: Russia and Ukraine Trade Accusations in Truce Violation

Russia and Ukraine on Wednesday exchanged accusations of breaching a U.S.-mediated moratorium by attacking each other's energy facilities. The limited truce, agreed last month, was aimed at setting the stage for a comprehensive ceasefire in their ongoing conflict.

The Russian defense ministry claimed Ukrainian drone and shelling operations in the Kursk region disrupted power to over 1,500 homes. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy alleged that Russian drones and artillery fire in the Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk regions severed electricity supplies affecting nearly 4,000 consumers.

Amid the escalating tensions, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov highlighted President Vladimir Putin's commitment to the peace process, though Kyiv and several European allies remain skeptical. Zelenskiy urged the U.S. to impose harsher sanctions against Russia, pointing out persistent breaches of the ceasefire.

