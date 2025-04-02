Italian Prime Minister Urges Diplomacy in U.S. Tariff Dispute

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni highlighted the significant impact that new U.S. tariffs could have on Italian manufacturers during a recent address in Rome. She emphasized the urgency of diplomatic efforts to prevent a potential trade war.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump's planned announcement on tariffs threatens to unsettle long-standing trade regulations globally. In response, Meloni, a close ally of Trump, indicated that Italy may consider appropriate measures to protect its producers, though she remains more reserved compared to other EU leaders.

EU Affairs Minister Tommaso Foti reinforced the call for diplomacy, advising against retaliatory measures. "A reasoned response is crucial," Foti mentioned at a business event in Rome, suggesting that restraint and determined negotiation are vital in addressing the tariffs issue.

