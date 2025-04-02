CPI(M) Congress: Uniting Left Forces Against Neo-Fascism

The CPI(M) Congress commenced in Madurai with interim coordinator Prakash Karat advocating for a united Left front to confront 'Hindutva neo-fascism' and the BJP-RSS coalition. Key attendees included prominent Left leaders, highlighting the critical juncture for revitalizing secular democratic alliances.

Karat questioned the ties of the Modi government with figures like Donald Trump and industrialists, suggesting a 'Hindutva-corporate nexus' influenced by US imperialism. He called for Left forces to confront the perceived neo-fascist and imperialist designs threatening the nation.

As the conference progresses, leaders like D Raja and Dipankar Bhattacharya stressed addressing structural oppression while mobilizing unity among communist movements. The conclave also paid tributes to past leaders, setting a renewed agenda for opposition against the BJP's governance style.

