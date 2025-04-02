Left Menu

Shiv Sena's Ideological Rift: A Debate Over the Waqf Bill

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 18:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Kiren Rijiju and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena raised concerns on Wednesday regarding the Shiv Sena (UBT)'s stance on the Waqf Bill and speculated whether the party has drifted from Bal Thackeray's original ideology.

During a Lok Sabha debate, Arvind Sawant, leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), criticized the government's approach to the Waqf Bill and highlighted the controversy surrounding the vandalism of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb. In response, Rijiju noted a significant change in Sawant's arguments since his association with Congress.

Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde asserted that Uddhav Thackeray's faction has abandoned Bal Thackeray's principles and suggested he would have been displeased with their current positions. The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, introduced by Minister Rijiju, aims to enhance Waqf property management and integrate technology for better transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

