Left Menu

Karnataka Cabinet Speculation Dismissed: DM Confirms Status Quo

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar refutes rumors about discussions with Congress high command on a cabinet reshuffle during their New Delhi visit. While attending an inauguration and meeting with ministers is on their agenda, the alleged reshuffle remains unconfirmed. Party dynamics and leadership challenges loom large.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hubballi | Updated: 02-04-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 18:27 IST
Karnataka Cabinet Speculation Dismissed: DM Confirms Status Quo
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has categorically dismissed ongoing speculations about a possible cabinet reshuffle during his visit to New Delhi with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, labeling it as 'false information.'

The visit, which includes attending the inauguration of the new Karnataka Bhavan building and meetings with union ministers, does not include any discussions of cabinet restructuring, Shivakumar asserts. This clarification comes amid swirling rumors fueled by recent Lok Sabha poll results and demands from MLAs wishing for cabinet inclusion.

The political landscape remains charged, as discussions with the Congress high command acquire significance given the alleged power struggles within the ruling party. While rumors suggest Shivakumar as a contender for Chief Minister, internal party differences and leadership dissatisfaction add layers of complexity to the visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025