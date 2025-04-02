Karnataka Cabinet Speculation Dismissed: DM Confirms Status Quo
Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar refutes rumors about discussions with Congress high command on a cabinet reshuffle during their New Delhi visit. While attending an inauguration and meeting with ministers is on their agenda, the alleged reshuffle remains unconfirmed. Party dynamics and leadership challenges loom large.
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has categorically dismissed ongoing speculations about a possible cabinet reshuffle during his visit to New Delhi with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, labeling it as 'false information.'
The visit, which includes attending the inauguration of the new Karnataka Bhavan building and meetings with union ministers, does not include any discussions of cabinet restructuring, Shivakumar asserts. This clarification comes amid swirling rumors fueled by recent Lok Sabha poll results and demands from MLAs wishing for cabinet inclusion.
The political landscape remains charged, as discussions with the Congress high command acquire significance given the alleged power struggles within the ruling party. While rumors suggest Shivakumar as a contender for Chief Minister, internal party differences and leadership dissatisfaction add layers of complexity to the visit.
