Liberal Victory in Wisconsin Supreme Court Marks Setback for Trump

Susan Crawford's win in the Wisconsin Supreme Court election maintains a 4-3 liberal majority, thwarting Trump and Musk’s conservative backing. The election, seen as a Trump presidency referendum, was the most expensive judicial contest, emphasizing the ongoing political divide in the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 18:30 IST
Susan Crawford's victory in the Wisconsin Supreme Court election on Tuesday marked a significant blow to former President Donald Trump and his ally Elon Musk. Maintained was the court's 4-3 liberal majority, a key development amid the nation's polarized political environment.

The high-stakes election, viewed as an early referendum on Trump's influence, attracted over $90 million in spending by candidates, state parties, and external groups, making it the most costly judicial race in U.S. history, as per New York University's Brennan Center.

In an already divided nation, Crawford's win underscores the growing importance of judicial races as battlegrounds for political ideology and policy direction, reflecting ongoing tensions within the American political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

