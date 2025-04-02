Mexico's Trade Strategy Amid U.S. Tariff Talks

In a significant statement on Wednesday, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum declared that Mexico would refrain from implementing retaliatory tariffs on the United States, even as President Donald Trump plans to introduce new tariffs. The announcement marks a strategic shift in Mexico's approach to trade relations with its northern neighbor.

Sheinbaum emphasized that the Mexican government aims to foster stable economic relations and avoid escalation, despite potential pressures. By resisting a tit-for-tat approach, Mexico seeks to pave the way for more diplomatic solutions.

Sheinbaum further announced that Mexico would unveil a comprehensive program on Thursday. While details remain under wraps, the strategy is expected to address potential economic impacts while maintaining strong U.S.-Mexico trade ties.

