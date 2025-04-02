Left Menu

Robust Turnout at RHAC Elections in Assam

Nearly 69% of voters participated in the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council elections in Assam, with over 68% turnout reported by the Assam State Election Commission. Voting was peaceful, occurring at 630 polling stations, while three constituencies were won uncontested. Counting is scheduled for April 4.

Guwahati | Updated: 02-04-2025 21:03 IST
Robust Turnout at RHAC Elections in Assam
Nearly 69% of the electorate turned out for the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council elections in Assam, marking a significant participation rate on Wednesday.

According to the Assam State Election Commission, approximately 68.58% of 445,586 registered voters, including 229,394 women and 11 third-gender individuals, cast their votes across 630 polling stations in 33 constituencies, spread over Goalpara and Kamrup districts.

Voting occurred without incident from 7 am to 3 pm. Notably, three seats were won uncontested by one BJP and two Independent candidates. The vote counting is slated for April 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)

