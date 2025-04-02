Robust Turnout at RHAC Elections in Assam
Nearly 69% of voters participated in the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council elections in Assam, with over 68% turnout reported by the Assam State Election Commission. Voting was peaceful, occurring at 630 polling stations, while three constituencies were won uncontested. Counting is scheduled for April 4.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 02-04-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 21:03 IST
- Country:
- India
Nearly 69% of the electorate turned out for the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council elections in Assam, marking a significant participation rate on Wednesday.
According to the Assam State Election Commission, approximately 68.58% of 445,586 registered voters, including 229,394 women and 11 third-gender individuals, cast their votes across 630 polling stations in 33 constituencies, spread over Goalpara and Kamrup districts.
Voting occurred without incident from 7 am to 3 pm. Notably, three seats were won uncontested by one BJP and two Independent candidates. The vote counting is slated for April 4.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Supreme Court to Hear Petitions on Controversial Election Commission Appointment Law
Congress and Election Commission Seek Solutions for Cleaner Voter Lists
Supreme Court to Hear Pleas on Chief Election Commissioner Appointments
Quicker the issue of lack of faith in Election Commission is dealt with, greater chance of saving democracy: Kapil Sibal.
Kapil Sibal Critiques Election Commission, Calls for Urgent Reform