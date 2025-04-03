Left Menu

UK Minister Responds to US Tariff Threat

British business minister Jonathan Reynolds comments on the US tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump, describing them as a threat to the UK due to their potential impact on global trade. This sentiment was expressed during an interview with Times Radio.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 03-04-2025 11:42 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 11:42 IST
UK Minister Responds to US Tariff Threat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a recent interview, British business minister Jonathan Reynolds labeled the tariffs introduced by U.S. President Donald Trump as "a threat" to the United Kingdom.

Reynolds highlighted the risk posed by any disruption to the global trading system, emphasizing the negative ramifications for the UK's economy.

Speaking to Times Radio, the minister underscored the importance of stable global trade relations and warned about the potential fallout of such tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025