UK Minister Responds to US Tariff Threat
British business minister Jonathan Reynolds comments on the US tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump, describing them as a threat to the UK due to their potential impact on global trade. This sentiment was expressed during an interview with Times Radio.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 03-04-2025 11:42 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 11:42 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In a recent interview, British business minister Jonathan Reynolds labeled the tariffs introduced by U.S. President Donald Trump as "a threat" to the United Kingdom.
Reynolds highlighted the risk posed by any disruption to the global trading system, emphasizing the negative ramifications for the UK's economy.
Speaking to Times Radio, the minister underscored the importance of stable global trade relations and warned about the potential fallout of such tariffs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
