DMK Voices Condemnation on Controversial Waqf Amendment Bill Passage

DMK MP Kanimozhi and Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin criticized the Lok Sabha's passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill, describing it as an attack on minorities and Indian democracy. Despite widespread opposition, the bill passed with significant parliamentary support, raising concerns over its implications for minority rights.

Updated: 03-04-2025 11:54 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 11:54 IST
DMK Voices Condemnation on Controversial Waqf Amendment Bill Passage
DMK MP Kanimozhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi expressed her dismay over the Lok Sabha's approval of the Waqf Amendment Bill, calling it a 'very sad' development against the country's minorities. She also criticized the limited time allocated to discuss the 'burning issue' of Manipur.

In protest, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, alongside DMK MLAs, donned black badges during an Assembly session, arguing the bill was passed with undue haste and against Indian democratic values. Stalin highlighted their previously passed resolution against the bill, emblematic of its widespread opposition.

Despite facing severe criticism, the bill passed with 288 votes in favor against 232 opposing. The government suggested amendments to improve waqf property administration, claiming enhancements in registration processes and tech integration. However, the opposition remains steadfast in demanding a full repeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

