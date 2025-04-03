Left Menu

Norway Seeks Dialogue with U.S. Over New Tariffs

Norway intends to negotiate with the U.S. over tariffs announced by President Trump. The Norwegian Prime Minister, Jonas Gahr Stoere, plans discussions with EU officials to address potential impacts on European exports. The tariffs pose serious concerns for Norway, which is not part of the EU.

In response to new tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, Norway is gearing up for negotiations, according to Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere. Speaking to broadcaster NRK, Stoere highlighted the serious repercussions of the 15% tariff on goods imported from Norway to the United States.

"This is bad news; it is very serious," Stoere stated, emphasizing the urgency of exploring diplomatic channels. He indicated that there is an opening for negotiations with the U.S. and intends to pursue it vigorously.

Stoere's administration, concerned about the broader impact on Norwegian exports, is lobbying European Union policymakers. The Prime Minister will lead a delegation to Brussels to meet with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to discuss the implications of any retaliatory measures by the EU that could further strain Norwegian trade with Europe.

