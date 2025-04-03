Turkish Economic Boycott Sparks Controversy Amid Arrests

Eleven individuals have been detained by Turkish police in connection with social media campaigns advocating for an economic boycott. These calls were sparked in part by the arrest of Istanbul's Mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, and have received backing from opposition groups, according to state media sources on Thursday.

The investigation, initiated by prosecutors on Tuesday, targets individuals allegedly promoting these boycotts through social and traditional media platforms. Officials claim the appeals aim to deter a segment of the population from participating in economic activities, possibly breaching laws against hate speech and inciting public discord.

State news agency Anadolu reported that police conducted coordinated raids in multiple locations, apprehending 11 suspects, while pursuing five others. This crackdown follows a boycott call from main opposition leader Ozgur Ozel against businesses perceived as supporting President Tayyip Erdogan's administration. The government criticized these actions as endangering economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)