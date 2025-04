Navigating NATO: US Allies Seek Reassurance Amid Trump's Contradictory Signs

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, alongside the Trump administration's new NATO envoy Matt Whitaker, is striving to reaffirm America's commitment to NATO, despite widespread media unrest concerning President Donald Trump's efforts.

During a meeting with NATO foreign ministers in Brussels, Rubio decried 'hysteria and hyperbole' and assured that the US remains engaged as ever within the alliance. However, unease continues among European allies regarding Trump's rhetoric against partners and his overtures towards Russian President Vladimir Putin.

As tensions rise, particularly with new tariffs affecting allied nations, NATO allies are anxious about potential US troop withdrawals and emphasize the need for increased defense spending and European autonomy in security matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)