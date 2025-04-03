Congress to Define Policy Stance at Historic Ahmedabad Session

The All India Congress Committee session is poised to address critical national issues, including foreign policy, education, and the implementation of reservations in the private sector. The event, taking place in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, marks a significant gathering for the Congress party.

Vijay Wadettiwar, Congress Legislature Party leader and a member of the session's Drafting Committee, highlighted the agenda, which includes finalizing the party's stance on several areas such as SC, ST, and OBC quotas, inflation, and ideological commitments.

The session's recommendations will be presented to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, with political and economic resolutions set for adoption. The meeting's significance is underlined by the fact that it is being held in Ahmedabad for the first time in 64 years.

(With inputs from agencies.)