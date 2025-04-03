Congress to Define Policy Stance at Historic Ahmedabad Session
The All India Congress Committee is set to deliberate on foreign policy, education, and reservation implementation in the private sector at a session in Ahmedabad on April 8-9. Key issues include protections for SCs, STs, and OBCs, as well as economic and ideological resolutions.
The All India Congress Committee session is poised to address critical national issues, including foreign policy, education, and the implementation of reservations in the private sector. The event, taking place in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, marks a significant gathering for the Congress party.
Vijay Wadettiwar, Congress Legislature Party leader and a member of the session's Drafting Committee, highlighted the agenda, which includes finalizing the party's stance on several areas such as SC, ST, and OBC quotas, inflation, and ideological commitments.
The session's recommendations will be presented to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, with political and economic resolutions set for adoption. The meeting's significance is underlined by the fact that it is being held in Ahmedabad for the first time in 64 years.
