Imran Khan's Defiant Message from Jail: Hope Amidst Adversity

Imran Khan, Pakistan's imprisoned former prime minister, has conveyed optimism about his release, stating his intention to celebrate the upcoming Eid with the public. Khan remains steadfast in his belief that the challenges facing the country will eventually dissipate.

In a message posted on his X account, Khan affirmed his faith in divine justice, expressing confidence that his struggle will yield success. He accused the current government of unlawfully detaining him to maintain their control, suggesting that his freedom would undermine their authority.

Khan alleged restrictions on his communications and medical care, citing these actions as violations of court mandates due to recent constitutional changes. Despite ongoing adversity, he pledges to continue his fight for justice and his principles, prioritizing national welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)