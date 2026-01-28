Left Menu

Delhi High Court Rejects Appeal by Jailed MP Engineer Rashid in Terror Funding Case

The Delhi High Court dismissed an appeal by jailed MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid, challenging charges in a terror funding case. The court deemed the appeal unmaintainable and irrelevant due to delay. Rashid was arrested in 2019 under the Unlawful Activities Act and is accused of funding terror groups in Jammu and Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 18:43 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 18:43 IST
Sheikh Abdul Rashid
The Delhi High Court dismissed an appeal from jailed Lok Sabha MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid, who challenged the framing of charges in a terror funding case. Justices Prathiba M Singh and Madhu Jain ruled the appeal unmaintainable, echoing a similar decision in another case regarding non-final orders.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) highlighted a delay of 1100 days in filing the appeal, which the court chose not to address due to the appeal's lack of merit. Rashid, arrested in 2019, faces allegations of funding separatist and terror groups in Jammu and Kashmir, linked through an NIA investigation.

Rashid, arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, has been in Tihar Jail since 2019. The court allowed him custody parole to attend the Parliament's Budget Session. This comes after a special NIA court framed charges against him under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy, sedition, and terror activities.

