Left Menu

CPI(M) Challenges Waqf (Amendment) Bill as Constitutional Assault

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) is mobilizing opposition against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, asserting it threatens the Constitution. Brinda Karat criticized the Bill's handling and underscored CPI(M)'s broader stance against Hindu nationalism and pro-corporate agendas. Efforts focus on rebuilding party strength and addressing international trade concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madurai | Updated: 03-04-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 17:48 IST
CPI(M) Challenges Waqf (Amendment) Bill as Constitutional Assault
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has launched a staunch objection against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, denouncing it as an infringement on India's Constitution. Brinda Karat emphasized at a press conference that the party will leverage all platforms to resist the Bill.

Karat pointed out that the issue of the Waqf Board's functioning should have been addressed through consultations with the Muslim community rather than legislative amendments perceived as anti-Islamic.

In the broader context, Karat condemned the government's silence on the tariff imposed by the U.S. and underscored CPI(M)'s commitment to rebuilding its base and countering communal politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025