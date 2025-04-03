CPI(M) Challenges Waqf (Amendment) Bill as Constitutional Assault

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has launched a staunch objection against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, denouncing it as an infringement on India's Constitution. Brinda Karat emphasized at a press conference that the party will leverage all platforms to resist the Bill.

Karat pointed out that the issue of the Waqf Board's functioning should have been addressed through consultations with the Muslim community rather than legislative amendments perceived as anti-Islamic.

In the broader context, Karat condemned the government's silence on the tariff imposed by the U.S. and underscored CPI(M)'s commitment to rebuilding its base and countering communal politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)