Parliament Extends Zero Hour: A New Era for Legislative Debates
In a historic step, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla extended Zero Hour in Parliament, allowing 202 MPs to address issues. Meanwhile, the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 passed after intense discussions, promising better governance of Waqf properties. The parliamentary session extended beyond midnight to accommodate the crucial debate.
In an unprecedented move, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla extended the duration of Zero Hour, providing lawmakers an extended platform to present regional issues. On Thursday, Zero Hour spanned over five hours, with 202 Members of Parliament highlighting an array of constituency concerns, marking a significant extension compared to previous sessions.
Previously, a similar session on July 18, 2019, saw 161 MPs voicing their issues during an extended Zero Hour. The extension was a fulfillment of a commitment made during the Business Advisory Committee meeting, showcasing Om Birla's dedication to facilitating comprehensive legislative discussions.
In parallel parliamentary developments, the Lok Sabha passed the contentious Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 post a marathon debate marked by opposition from the INDIA bloc and robust support from BJP allies. Speaker Birla announced the bill's passage with a majority vote, highlighting the legislature's efforts to enhance Waqf board management and integrate technological advancements in governance.
