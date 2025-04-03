AIMIM Stands Firm Against Waqf Bill: A Protest for Muslim Rights

AIMIM leader Waris Pathan has come out in strong defense of party chief Asaduddin Owaisi's dramatic gesture of tearing a copy of the Waqf Amendment Bill during a heated Lok Sabha session. Owaisi's protest, likened to Mahatma Gandhi's historical act of defiance, highlights the bill's perceived threats to the Muslim community.

Pathan argues that the bill is unconstitutional and signals an attempt by the BJP to divide the nation along religious lines. He insists that no Muslim's conscience would accept such legislation, calling it a direct attack on their community and vows to continue protests through legal avenues until the bill is retracted.

Owaisi accused the BJP government of launching a war on Muslim freedoms, claiming the bill targets their religious sites and violates constitutional protections. The bill's passage, backed by BJP allies, has sparked intense opposition and promises of continued resistance from AIMIM and other INDIA bloc members.

(With inputs from agencies.)