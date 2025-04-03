Global Trade Turmoil: Trump's Tariffs Shake World Economies

The international community faces a significant economic challenge following President Trump's imposition of robust tariffs on U.S. imports. The move has initiated a ripple effect of retaliation and condemnation from major trading partners like China and the EU.

These economic measures, including a baseline 10% tariff on imports and even higher rates for certain allies and competitors, have resulted in global stocks plummeting. Markets are reacting adversely, with investors redirecting their funds to safer assets.

Amid these developments, concerns over a potential recession loom large, as experts and leaders criticize the tariffs' potential to elevate protectionism and stifle economic growth worldwide. Economists warn of increased living expenses for Americans and global trade disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)