Left Menu

Resignation in Protest: Ansari Departs JD(U) Over Waqf Bill Stance

Senior JD(U) leader Mohammed Qasim Ansari resigned, criticizing the party's support for the controversial Waqf Amendment Bill. Ansari expressed deep disappointment in a letter to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, stating that the party's stance had shattered the trust of Indian Muslims who believed in JD(U)'s secular values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 03-04-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 20:08 IST
Resignation in Protest: Ansari Departs JD(U) Over Waqf Bill Stance
  • Country:
  • India

Senior JD(U) leader Mohammed Qasim Ansari announced his resignation from the party on Thursday, citing disapproval of its support for the Waqf Amendment Bill. Despite widespread opposition, the bill was passed in the Lok Sabha, prompting Ansari to take a stand.

In a letter directed to JD(U) president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Ansari articulated his disappointment. He emphasized that the party's position had profoundly eroded the trust of millions of Indian Muslims who had counted on JD(U) to champion secular values.

Ansari specifically addressed Kumar, stating that 'Millions of Indian Muslims like us had unwavering faith in you as a flag bearer of a truly secular ideology. However, that belief has now been shattered.' He expressed dismay over JD(U)'s endorsement of the Waqf Bill Amendment Act 2024, highlighting the shock felt by dedicated Indian Muslims and activists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025