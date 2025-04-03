Resignation in Protest: Ansari Departs JD(U) Over Waqf Bill Stance
Senior JD(U) leader Mohammed Qasim Ansari resigned, criticizing the party's support for the controversial Waqf Amendment Bill. Ansari expressed deep disappointment in a letter to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, stating that the party's stance had shattered the trust of Indian Muslims who believed in JD(U)'s secular values.
Senior JD(U) leader Mohammed Qasim Ansari announced his resignation from the party on Thursday, citing disapproval of its support for the Waqf Amendment Bill. Despite widespread opposition, the bill was passed in the Lok Sabha, prompting Ansari to take a stand.
In a letter directed to JD(U) president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Ansari articulated his disappointment. He emphasized that the party's position had profoundly eroded the trust of millions of Indian Muslims who had counted on JD(U) to champion secular values.
Ansari specifically addressed Kumar, stating that 'Millions of Indian Muslims like us had unwavering faith in you as a flag bearer of a truly secular ideology. However, that belief has now been shattered.' He expressed dismay over JD(U)'s endorsement of the Waqf Bill Amendment Act 2024, highlighting the shock felt by dedicated Indian Muslims and activists.
