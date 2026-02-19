Left Menu

Christine Lagarde Reaffirms Commitment Amid Resignation Speculation

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde reassured colleagues of her commitment to her role following rumors of her possible early resignation, which could influence France's presidential election. Lagarde's actions were seen as protecting central bank independence, amidst political discourse over her future position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2026 18:12 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 18:12 IST
Christine Lagarde Reaffirms Commitment Amid Resignation Speculation

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde has dismissed rumors of an early resignation, emphasizing her focus and dedication to her current role. This follows speculation she may step down ahead of France's upcoming presidential election, potentially allowing President Emmanuel Macron to influence her successor's choice.

The Financial Times reported Lagarde's possible early departure, sparking concerns about the potential impact on central bank independence—an issue previously highlighted in the U.S. Lagarde assured policymakers through a private message that they would be informed directly of any decision to leave, should it arise.

ECB board member Piero Cipollone and Vice-President Luis de Guindos have both publicly supported Lagarde's commitment to her long-term projects. Meanwhile, political implications continue to unfold in the backdrop, with the far-right Rassemblement National questioning moves concerning central bank appointments and independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Visa Denial Foils Belarus' Participation in Trump's Peace Initiative

Visa Denial Foils Belarus' Participation in Trump's Peace Initiative

 Global
2
Controversy and Change at the CDC's Vaccine Advisory Committee

Controversy and Change at the CDC's Vaccine Advisory Committee

 Global
3
Former Prince Andrew Arrested on Misconduct Charges

Former Prince Andrew Arrested on Misconduct Charges

 Global
4
Trump's Board of Peace: Ambition vs Reality

Trump's Board of Peace: Ambition vs Reality

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026