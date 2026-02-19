Christine Lagarde Reaffirms Commitment Amid Resignation Speculation

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde has dismissed rumors of an early resignation, emphasizing her focus and dedication to her current role. This follows speculation she may step down ahead of France's upcoming presidential election, potentially allowing President Emmanuel Macron to influence her successor's choice.

The Financial Times reported Lagarde's possible early departure, sparking concerns about the potential impact on central bank independence—an issue previously highlighted in the U.S. Lagarde assured policymakers through a private message that they would be informed directly of any decision to leave, should it arise.

ECB board member Piero Cipollone and Vice-President Luis de Guindos have both publicly supported Lagarde's commitment to her long-term projects. Meanwhile, political implications continue to unfold in the backdrop, with the far-right Rassemblement National questioning moves concerning central bank appointments and independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)