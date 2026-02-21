Demand for Resignation Amidst Aviation Inquiry
NCP general secretary Rohit Pawar urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to demand the resignation of Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu amid investigations into the tragic plane crash that killed Ajit Pawar. Questions have arisen regarding VSR, the company owning the aircraft, and its connection to Naidu.
- Country:
- India
NCP general secretary Rohit Pawar has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to request the resignation of Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu. This demand comes amidst ongoing investigations into a fatal plane crash on January 28 that claimed the life of Ajit Pawar, among others.
In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister, Rohit Pawar highlighted serious concerns regarding VSR, the company responsible for the ill-fated Learjet 45 aircraft. He asserted connections between VSR and Minister Naidu that warrant a thorough, independent investigation to maintain transparency and integrity.
Rohit Pawar, who is Ajit Pawar's nephew, has actively addressed these concerns through press conferences, questioning the possibility of foul play. The crash near Pune has sparked significant scrutiny, urging accountability from associated authorities to ensure an unbiased inquiry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Court Orders Investigation into Sexual Abuse Allegations Against Swami
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays foundation stone of chip plant -- a Foxconn-HCL JV -- in Jewar, UP.
We are committed to taking India-Brazil trade beyond USD 20 billion in next 5 years: PM Narendra Modi.
When India and Brazil work together, voice of Global South becomes stronger: PM Narendra Modi after talks with Brazilian president.
India and Brazil agree that terrorism, its supporters enemies of all humanity: PM Narendra Modi after talks with Brazilian president.