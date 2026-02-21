Left Menu

Demand for Resignation Amidst Aviation Inquiry

NCP general secretary Rohit Pawar urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to demand the resignation of Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu amid investigations into the tragic plane crash that killed Ajit Pawar. Questions have arisen regarding VSR, the company owning the aircraft, and its connection to Naidu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-02-2026 14:42 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 14:42 IST
Demand for Resignation Amidst Aviation Inquiry
Rohit Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

NCP general secretary Rohit Pawar has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to request the resignation of Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu. This demand comes amidst ongoing investigations into a fatal plane crash on January 28 that claimed the life of Ajit Pawar, among others.

In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister, Rohit Pawar highlighted serious concerns regarding VSR, the company responsible for the ill-fated Learjet 45 aircraft. He asserted connections between VSR and Minister Naidu that warrant a thorough, independent investigation to maintain transparency and integrity.

Rohit Pawar, who is Ajit Pawar's nephew, has actively addressed these concerns through press conferences, questioning the possibility of foul play. The crash near Pune has sparked significant scrutiny, urging accountability from associated authorities to ensure an unbiased inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

