Demand for Resignation Amidst Aviation Inquiry

NCP general secretary Rohit Pawar has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to request the resignation of Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu. This demand comes amidst ongoing investigations into a fatal plane crash on January 28 that claimed the life of Ajit Pawar, among others.

In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister, Rohit Pawar highlighted serious concerns regarding VSR, the company responsible for the ill-fated Learjet 45 aircraft. He asserted connections between VSR and Minister Naidu that warrant a thorough, independent investigation to maintain transparency and integrity.

Rohit Pawar, who is Ajit Pawar's nephew, has actively addressed these concerns through press conferences, questioning the possibility of foul play. The crash near Pune has sparked significant scrutiny, urging accountability from associated authorities to ensure an unbiased inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)