Modi's Strategic Visit: Strengthening Ties with Sri Lanka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is embarking on a pivotal three-day visit to Sri Lanka, focusing on bolstering defense cooperation and enhancing partnerships in trade, energy, and connectivity. Modi's visit follows his attendance at the BIMSTEC summit in Bangkok, positioning India strategically within the region.

During talks with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayaka, a defense cooperation pact is expected to be sealed, marking a significant step amidst China's growing influence over Colombo. This agreement highlights a move towards strengthening Indo-Lanka relations, a priority under India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

The visit comes as Sri Lanka's economy shows signs of recovery. It presents an opportunity for deepening ties through new investments and collaborative projects, such as the Sampur solar energy project. Modi's engagements will further explore avenues for mutual cooperation, underscoring the resilience of India-Sri Lanka friendship.

