Tibor Nagy, a key figure in the Trump administration's State Department restructuring, has announced his resignation from the position of under secretary for management, having held the role for less than three months. An internal email disclosed Nagy's departure, confirming he is returning to retirement.

Nagy, previously serving during Trump's first term, led significant changes within the department, including staffing reductions and the phasing out of the U.S. foreign aid agency. His tenure marked a period of upheaval and transformation intended to align the department more closely with Trump's 'America First' policy.

José Cunningham will succeed Nagy, with the administration remaining committed to executing Trump's executive order to overhaul the U.S. Foreign Service. Critics, however, argue that these drastic changes risk diminishing America's global leadership and benefiting competing powers like China and Russia.

