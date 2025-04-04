Mexico Celebrates Tariff Exclusion Under USMCA

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum expressed gratitude on Thursday for Mexico's preferential tariff treatment under the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) after the country was spared from U.S. President Donald Trump's newest tariff impositions.

The U.S. announced tariffs of 10% on nearly all imports, affecting key partners including China and the EU. However, Mexico's exclusion led to a 1.3% appreciation of the peso and a 0.65% increase in the main stock index, marking significant economic milestones.

Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard lauded the exemption, calling it a significant achievement. Sheinbaum further announced forthcoming decrees to support local industries, highlighting Mexico's vulnerability due to its substantial export reliance on the U.S.

