U.S. Senate Upholds Israel Arms Sales Amid Gaza Crisis

In a decisive move, the U.S. Senate on Thursday opted not to block an $8.8 billion arms deal with Israel, despite the humanitarian crisis gripping Gaza due to Israeli military actions. The Senate decisively voted against two resolutions aimed at halting these sales, presented by Senator Bernie Sanders.

Both resolutions faced overwhelming rejection, with the Senate voting 82-15 and 83-15 against them. These resolutions were meant to address the growing distress about the humanitarian toll in Gaza, where civilians, including children, face starvation and lack of essential services for over 30 days.

While failure to pass such resolutions was anticipated given Washington's history of bipartisan support for Israel, Sanders and other proponents hope that their efforts will push for a more civilian-conscious policy. Meanwhile, the humanitarian crisis deepens as more than 50,000 Palestinians have died since October 7, compounding the challenges of those displaced amid the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)