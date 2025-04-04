U.S. Senate Upholds Israel Arms Sales Amid Gaza Crisis
The U.S. Senate overwhelmingly rejected attempts to block arms sales to Israel despite concerns over the impact on Gaza's humanitarian crisis. Two resolutions by Senator Bernie Sanders were voted down, reflecting enduring bipartisan support for Israel amidst ongoing conflict and critical humanitarian conditions within Gaza.
In a decisive move, the U.S. Senate on Thursday opted not to block an $8.8 billion arms deal with Israel, despite the humanitarian crisis gripping Gaza due to Israeli military actions. The Senate decisively voted against two resolutions aimed at halting these sales, presented by Senator Bernie Sanders.
Both resolutions faced overwhelming rejection, with the Senate voting 82-15 and 83-15 against them. These resolutions were meant to address the growing distress about the humanitarian toll in Gaza, where civilians, including children, face starvation and lack of essential services for over 30 days.
While failure to pass such resolutions was anticipated given Washington's history of bipartisan support for Israel, Sanders and other proponents hope that their efforts will push for a more civilian-conscious policy. Meanwhile, the humanitarian crisis deepens as more than 50,000 Palestinians have died since October 7, compounding the challenges of those displaced amid the ongoing conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
The Israeli military says air raid sirens have sounded following a missile attack from Yemen; explosions are heard, reports AP.
Indonesia's Contentious Military Bill Amendments Spark Protests
Indonesia's Military Bill Sparks Street Protests
Indonesia's Military Law Shake-Up: A Step Backward?
EU Leaders to Strengthen Bloc Amid Economic and Military Pressures