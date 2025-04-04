Left Menu

U.S. Senate Upholds Israel Arms Sales Amid Gaza Crisis

The U.S. Senate overwhelmingly rejected attempts to block arms sales to Israel despite concerns over the impact on Gaza's humanitarian crisis. Two resolutions by Senator Bernie Sanders were voted down, reflecting enduring bipartisan support for Israel amidst ongoing conflict and critical humanitarian conditions within Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 01:55 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 01:55 IST
U.S. Senate Upholds Israel Arms Sales Amid Gaza Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a decisive move, the U.S. Senate on Thursday opted not to block an $8.8 billion arms deal with Israel, despite the humanitarian crisis gripping Gaza due to Israeli military actions. The Senate decisively voted against two resolutions aimed at halting these sales, presented by Senator Bernie Sanders.

Both resolutions faced overwhelming rejection, with the Senate voting 82-15 and 83-15 against them. These resolutions were meant to address the growing distress about the humanitarian toll in Gaza, where civilians, including children, face starvation and lack of essential services for over 30 days.

While failure to pass such resolutions was anticipated given Washington's history of bipartisan support for Israel, Sanders and other proponents hope that their efforts will push for a more civilian-conscious policy. Meanwhile, the humanitarian crisis deepens as more than 50,000 Palestinians have died since October 7, compounding the challenges of those displaced amid the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025