Left Menu

Klaus Schwab to Begin Transition from WEF Leadership

Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum, plans to begin stepping down as chair of the board of trustees by 2027. The Forum, recovering from internal turmoil, was declared financially sound. Allegations of workplace misconduct were investigated and found unsubstantiated, addressing concerns of cultural issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 02:52 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 02:52 IST
Klaus Schwab to Begin Transition from WEF Leadership
Klaus Schwab

Klaus Schwab, the founder of the World Economic Forum, is initiating the process to step down from his role as chair of its board of trustees, as confirmed by a spokesperson for the Geneva-based institution. Schwab has led the organization through decades of global economic discourse and policy shaping.

The decision comes as the Forum aims to restore its mission after recent challenges, with Schwab citing a return to fundamental goals as imperative. Although no exact timeline was provided, the transition is expected to conclude by January 2027. In the interim, Schwab will remain in position until a successor is chosen.

Amid recent internal investigations, allegations against the Forum's workplace culture were not supported by findings, according to an external legal review. Despite these challenges, the Forum remains financially resilient, promising continuity in its operations and strategic goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025