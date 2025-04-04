Klaus Schwab to Begin Transition from WEF Leadership
Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum, plans to begin stepping down as chair of the board of trustees by 2027. The Forum, recovering from internal turmoil, was declared financially sound. Allegations of workplace misconduct were investigated and found unsubstantiated, addressing concerns of cultural issues.
Klaus Schwab, the founder of the World Economic Forum, is initiating the process to step down from his role as chair of its board of trustees, as confirmed by a spokesperson for the Geneva-based institution. Schwab has led the organization through decades of global economic discourse and policy shaping.
The decision comes as the Forum aims to restore its mission after recent challenges, with Schwab citing a return to fundamental goals as imperative. Although no exact timeline was provided, the transition is expected to conclude by January 2027. In the interim, Schwab will remain in position until a successor is chosen.
Amid recent internal investigations, allegations against the Forum's workplace culture were not supported by findings, according to an external legal review. Despite these challenges, the Forum remains financially resilient, promising continuity in its operations and strategic goals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
