Opposition Demands Action as Manipur Boils Over

Opposition parties criticized the government for failing to control violence in Manipur and urged Prime Minister Modi to visit the state to restore order. They blame former chief minister N Biren Singh for the collapse and demand an inquiry. Calls for restoring elections and avoiding President's rule are also made.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2025 03:53 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 03:53 IST
Opposition parties criticized the government on Friday for its inability to manage ongoing violence in BJP-ruled Manipur. They demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit the crisis-stricken state immediately to help re-establish law and order. The opposition also called for a thorough inquiry into the violence and asked for a white paper to be presented in Parliament. Criticism was directed towards former state chief minister N Biren Singh for the deteriorating situation.

During a discussion about the imposition of President's Rule in Manipur, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take prompt action. Kharge stated that despite a majority, the Modi government had failed to control the situation. 'For nearly two years, Manipur has suffered, and the government has failed to stop the violence,' he said.

Kharge alleged that the BJP's promises of stability have instead resulted in bloodshed and economic decline. He stressed the necessity for the prime minister to engage with affected communities. Other leaders, including Sanjay Singh from AAP and Kanimozhi NVN Somu from DMK, joined in condemning President's Rule as an ineffective solution. They urged the government to restore the electoral process swiftly.

