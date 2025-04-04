Left Menu

Shake-Up at Venezuela's Central Bank: Top Officials Exit

Two top officials, Sohail Hernandez and Iliana Ruzza, have left Venezuela's central bank, opposing President Maduro's push to add gold to reserves.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 07:49 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 07:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant shift within Venezuela's financial sector, two senior officials have resigned from the central bank. According to Bloomberg, the departures of Sohail Hernandez, the first vice president, and Iliana Ruzza, vice president of international operations, indicate dissent within the institution.

The resignations reportedly stem from disagreements with President Nicolas Maduro's strategic plans. Maduro intends to incorporate a substantial amount of gold into the country's international reserves, a move that faced internal resistance from both Hernandez and Ruzza.

This development highlights ongoing tensions within Venezuela's economic governance, as the country grapples with financial instability and complex international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

