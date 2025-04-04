Shake-Up at Venezuela's Central Bank: Top Officials Exit

In a significant shift within Venezuela's financial sector, two senior officials have resigned from the central bank. According to Bloomberg, the departures of Sohail Hernandez, the first vice president, and Iliana Ruzza, vice president of international operations, indicate dissent within the institution.

The resignations reportedly stem from disagreements with President Nicolas Maduro's strategic plans. Maduro intends to incorporate a substantial amount of gold into the country's international reserves, a move that faced internal resistance from both Hernandez and Ruzza.

This development highlights ongoing tensions within Venezuela's economic governance, as the country grapples with financial instability and complex international relations.

