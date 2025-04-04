Left Menu

Raghav Chadha's Fiery Defense: A Call to Protect India's Economic Interests

AAP MP Raghav Chadha rebuffed Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's remarks, emphasizing his dedication to India's interests. Chadha criticized the US-imposed tariffs, warning of their impact on the Indian economy. Concurrently, Congress MPs protested, voicing concerns over deteriorating India-US relations and tariff repercussions on Indian industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 14:06 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 14:06 IST
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated exchange in the Rajya Sabha, Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha stood firm against Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's comments, asserting his unwavering commitment to issues impacting India's economic welfare. Chadha's remarks follow Dhankhar's light-hearted jabs about Chadha's purported 'obsession' with the Trump administration.

Chadha's critique extended to the recent 26 percent reciprocal tariffs imposed by the United States, which he claims could 'wreck' the Indian economy. He highlighted India's efforts to maintain cordial relations with the US, citing the removal of the 'Google tax' as a gesture of goodwill, yet questioned the steep tariffs in return.

Meanwhile, Congress MPs staged a protest against the tariffs, underscoring concerns over strained diplomatic relations and economic implications. Key figures, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, warned of the tariffs' devastating impact on sectors like auto, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture, urging the government to address the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

