Raghav Chadha's Fiery Defense: A Call to Protect India's Economic Interests
AAP MP Raghav Chadha rebuffed Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's remarks, emphasizing his dedication to India's interests. Chadha criticized the US-imposed tariffs, warning of their impact on the Indian economy. Concurrently, Congress MPs protested, voicing concerns over deteriorating India-US relations and tariff repercussions on Indian industries.
- Country:
- India
In a heated exchange in the Rajya Sabha, Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha stood firm against Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's comments, asserting his unwavering commitment to issues impacting India's economic welfare. Chadha's remarks follow Dhankhar's light-hearted jabs about Chadha's purported 'obsession' with the Trump administration.
Chadha's critique extended to the recent 26 percent reciprocal tariffs imposed by the United States, which he claims could 'wreck' the Indian economy. He highlighted India's efforts to maintain cordial relations with the US, citing the removal of the 'Google tax' as a gesture of goodwill, yet questioned the steep tariffs in return.
Meanwhile, Congress MPs staged a protest against the tariffs, underscoring concerns over strained diplomatic relations and economic implications. Key figures, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, warned of the tariffs' devastating impact on sectors like auto, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture, urging the government to address the situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gehlot Criticizes AAP's Handling of Farmer Protests, Invokes Modi's Past Stance
Farmers' Fury: Congress Chief Slams BJP and AAP Over Evictions
Breach of Privilege Motion in Jammu Assembly Over AAP Member's Allegations
Delhi Politics Clash: BJP and AAP Spar Over Mahila Samriddhi Yojna
AAP's Balancing Act: Supporting Farmers While Reopening Roads