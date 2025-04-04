Left Menu

EU Eyes Mercosur Trade Deal Amid U.S. Tariff Woes

The European Union sees a trade agreement with Latin America's Mercosur as a significant opportunity, especially after new U.S. tariffs increase economic uncertainties. The EU is committed to finalizing the deal, as highlighted in recent discussions involving France and other EU countries focused on diversifying trade partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 04-04-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 17:31 IST
EU Eyes Mercosur Trade Deal Amid U.S. Tariff Woes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union is considering a strategic trade agreement with Latin America's Mercosur bloc, viewing it as a 'massive opportunity' amidst the economic uncertainties created by U.S. President Donald Trump's new round of tariffs, according to an EU spokesperson on Friday.

The spokesperson highlighted the importance of investing significant time and effort alongside member states to bring the deal to fruition. The statement reflects the EU's intent to secure stable economic relations beyond the current challenges posed by U.S. policies.

In a move that marks a shift in policy, France hosted a meeting with 10 European countries to discuss potential trade negotiations with Mercosur. This reflects a broader EU strategy to diversify its trade partnerships and reduce reliance on traditional allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025