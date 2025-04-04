Despite officially withdrawing from the United Nations Human Rights Council, the United States continues to exert influence over its proceedings. A notable instance involves lobbying against a proposal by Pakistan to establish an International, Impartial and Independent Mechanism (IIIM) to investigate Israel's actions in the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

The proposal was softened following U.S. intervention, removing the establishment of the IIIM but inviting future consideration by the U.N. General Assembly. U.S. pressure reflects its ongoing interest in safeguarding Israel's position, as illustrated in a letter by U.S. legislative leaders cautioning against adopting the original proposal.

Criticism arises as the U.S. maintains influence without active participation in the council, demonstrating a strategy described as using 'raw power.' Concerns about governance and policy adherence within international bodies echo through current debates, further intensified by recent allegations against a U.N. expert and subsequent internal U.N. reviews.

