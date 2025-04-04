Tensions Escalate in Rajarhat After Political Clash

Tensions ran high in Rajarhat, near Kolkata, after a violent clash between two political factions resulted in shots being fired. Eyewitnesses reported hearing 15-20 rounds during the confrontation, according to a local police officer.

In response to the incident, a substantial number of law enforcement officers were dispatched to the Narayanpur locality, where the altercation took place. Residents in the area expressed concern over the safety of their community following the dramatic events.

Police have since launched an investigation, gathering evidence and collecting CCTV footage to piece together the events. The officer confirmed that local authorities are on the ground managing the situation and ensuring public safety as inquiries continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)