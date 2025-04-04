Left Menu

Tensions Escalate in Rajarhat After Political Clash

A clash between two factions of a political party in Rajarhat, near Kolkata, led to gunfire and heightened tension. Police were deployed in Narayanpur locality after reports of 15-20 rounds of firing. CCTV footage and other evidence are being collected as the investigation continues.

Updated: 04-04-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 19:31 IST
Tensions ran high in Rajarhat, near Kolkata, after a violent clash between two political factions resulted in shots being fired. Eyewitnesses reported hearing 15-20 rounds during the confrontation, according to a local police officer.

In response to the incident, a substantial number of law enforcement officers were dispatched to the Narayanpur locality, where the altercation took place. Residents in the area expressed concern over the safety of their community following the dramatic events.

Police have since launched an investigation, gathering evidence and collecting CCTV footage to piece together the events. The officer confirmed that local authorities are on the ground managing the situation and ensuring public safety as inquiries continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

