Tense Talks: Modi and Yunus Discuss Safety and Security Amid Regional Concerns

In a crucial meeting on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC summit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed significant concerns to Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus regarding the safety of minorities, particularly Hindus.

During their 40-minute discussion, Modi stressed India's commitment to supporting Bangladesh's democratic and peaceful progress. He also addressed the enforcement of laws to prevent illegal border crossings.

The interaction marked the first official dialogue between Modi and Yunus following Sheikh Hasina's removal from power last year. Amid continued political unrest in Bangladesh, the leaders underscored the importance of regional cooperation and stability.

