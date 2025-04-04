Tense Talks: Modi and Yunus Discuss Safety and Security Amid Regional Concerns
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus met at the BIMSTEC summit to discuss security concerns and bilateral issues. Modi highlighted India's apprehensions regarding minority safety and illegal border crossings. The meeting came amid ongoing political turbulence in Bangladesh and broader regional tensions.
In a crucial meeting on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC summit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed significant concerns to Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus regarding the safety of minorities, particularly Hindus.
During their 40-minute discussion, Modi stressed India's commitment to supporting Bangladesh's democratic and peaceful progress. He also addressed the enforcement of laws to prevent illegal border crossings.
The interaction marked the first official dialogue between Modi and Yunus following Sheikh Hasina's removal from power last year. Amid continued political unrest in Bangladesh, the leaders underscored the importance of regional cooperation and stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
