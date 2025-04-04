Gandapur's Stand: Human Dignity in Afghan Repatriation Policy

In a decisive stance, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur declared his commitment to ensuring Afghan refugees are repatriated with dignity. Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, he emphasized that the forced expulsion of Afghan citizens from the province will not be tolerated.

Gandapur underscored that Pakistan's policy supports voluntary returns, providing necessary assistance to those willing to go back home. He highlighted the humanitarian aspect, asserting the need for dialogue with Afghanistan to foster mutual respect and cooperation.

The challenge of Afghan refugees is longstanding, intertwined with security concerns. Pakistan's phased deportation plan aims to expel millions, stirring debate. Gandapur calls for a nuanced policy that balances national interests with humanitarian commitments, sparking critical discussions on the federal government's approach to terrorism and diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)