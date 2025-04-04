Left Menu

Gandapur's Stand: Human Dignity in Afghan Repatriation Policy

Ali Amin Gandapur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Chief Minister, stresses respectful repatriation of Afghan refugees in Pakistan. Emphasizing voluntary return, Gandapur states that those wishing to return will be supported. He acknowledges security concerns but stresses cooperation with Afghanistan is essential. Despite federal inadequacies, Gandapur prioritizes dignified repatriation processes.

In a decisive stance, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur declared his commitment to ensuring Afghan refugees are repatriated with dignity. Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, he emphasized that the forced expulsion of Afghan citizens from the province will not be tolerated.

Gandapur underscored that Pakistan's policy supports voluntary returns, providing necessary assistance to those willing to go back home. He highlighted the humanitarian aspect, asserting the need for dialogue with Afghanistan to foster mutual respect and cooperation.

The challenge of Afghan refugees is longstanding, intertwined with security concerns. Pakistan's phased deportation plan aims to expel millions, stirring debate. Gandapur calls for a nuanced policy that balances national interests with humanitarian commitments, sparking critical discussions on the federal government's approach to terrorism and diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

