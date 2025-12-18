India Resumes Dhaka Visa Operations Amid Security Concerns

India reopened its visa application centre in Dhaka on Thursday after a brief closure due to heightened security concerns. The resume came amidst ongoing protests against India in various parts of Bangladesh.

While operations were restored in Dhaka, centres in Khulna and Rajshahi remain shut due to protestors attempting to march towards Indian facilities. Security forces intervened to prevent clashes.

Bangladesh's foreign ministry assured diplomats of security enhancements ahead of February's electoral process, emphasizing the protection of foreign missions amid unrest.

