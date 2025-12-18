India Resumes Dhaka Visa Operations Amid Security Concerns
India resumes its visa application operations in Dhaka after temporary closure due to security concerns. However, the centres in Khulna and Rajshahi remain closed following anti-India protests. Protestors attempted to march towards Indian missions, leading to heightened security measures. Bangladesh anticipates further electoral security measures.
- Bangladesh
India reopened its visa application centre in Dhaka on Thursday after a brief closure due to heightened security concerns. The resume came amidst ongoing protests against India in various parts of Bangladesh.
While operations were restored in Dhaka, centres in Khulna and Rajshahi remain shut due to protestors attempting to march towards Indian facilities. Security forces intervened to prevent clashes.
Bangladesh's foreign ministry assured diplomats of security enhancements ahead of February's electoral process, emphasizing the protection of foreign missions amid unrest.
