BJD's Controversial Waqf Bill Shift Sparks Political Debate

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) finds itself at the center of a political storm after a last-minute change in its position regarding the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, ignited widespread debate. Originally opposed to the legislation, the BJD shifted course with some MPs voting in favor of the bill.

The unexpected vote has fueled accusations from opposition parties, namely Congress, who allege that the BJD's switch symbolizes a surrender to the ruling BJP's influence. This has led to questions about the BJD's commitment to its proclaimed secular principles, especially given previous assurances made by party leader Naveen Patnaik to oppose the bill.

In a meeting with senior leaders, BJD's stance and the ensuing political ramifications were discussed, with the party maintaining its identity as a regional entity separate from both the NDA and UPA. Meanwhile, critics argue that this incident could foreshadow more profound shifts in the BJD's political ideology.

(With inputs from agencies.)