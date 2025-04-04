Left Menu

Unifying Ties: Modi's Strategic Diplomacy at BIMSTEC Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meetings at the BIMSTEC Summit focused on fostering regional cooperation. Key discussions included border security with Bangladesh's Yunus, democratic restoration in Myanmar, strengthening ties with Nepal and Bhutan, and strategic partnerships with Thailand. Emphasis was laid on sustainable development and inclusive growth across the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 04-04-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 22:21 IST
During the 6th BIMSTEC Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in strategic dialogues with key regional leaders, fostering unity and development across Asia. His meeting with Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus addressed concerns over minority attacks and the importance of peaceful coexistence.

Modi emphasized India's commitment to a stable, democratic Bangladesh and discussed border security measures. In talks with Myanmar's Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, Modi advocated for inclusive elections to restore democracy in the country.

Strengthening ties with Nepal and Bhutan, Modi highlighted collaborations in energy and technology. He and his Thai counterpart resolved to elevate their countries' relationship to a strategic partnership, focusing on trade, culture, and education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

