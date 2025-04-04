Unifying Ties: Modi's Strategic Diplomacy at BIMSTEC Summit

During the 6th BIMSTEC Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in strategic dialogues with key regional leaders, fostering unity and development across Asia. His meeting with Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus addressed concerns over minority attacks and the importance of peaceful coexistence.

Modi emphasized India's commitment to a stable, democratic Bangladesh and discussed border security measures. In talks with Myanmar's Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, Modi advocated for inclusive elections to restore democracy in the country.

Strengthening ties with Nepal and Bhutan, Modi highlighted collaborations in energy and technology. He and his Thai counterpart resolved to elevate their countries' relationship to a strategic partnership, focusing on trade, culture, and education.

