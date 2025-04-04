Left Menu

Congress Prepares for Long-term Battle to Strengthen Grassroots

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge emphasized long-term preparation for elections and preventing voter list tampering. He urged leaders to raise people's issues, recalling Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra. Kharge highlighted communalism and hate campaigns as challenges, stressing the need for unity and strategic planning in upcoming elections.

Congress Prepares for Long-term Battle to Strengthen Grassroots
In a strategic move to bolster its grassroots presence, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has called for long-term preparations ahead of elections. Addressing district unit chiefs, Kharge emphasized the need to prevent voter list tampering and urged leaders to consistently raise issues affecting the public.

Highlighting the challenges posed by growing communalism and hate campaigns, Kharge drew comparisons to struggles faced by Congress in 1947-48. He cited past efforts by former party chief Rahul Gandhi, particularly the Bharat Jodo Yatra, as effective models for mobilizing support.

The meeting, attended by 302 district presidents and AICC officials, marks a new era of direct communication within the party. Kharge reiterated the importance of relentless organizational empowerment and urged members to counteract the ruling party's divisive strategies. The Congress plans to empower district units with more decision-making authority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

